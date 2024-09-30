Four ‘hardworkers’ to fortify Tamil Nadu cabinet

CHENNAI: Governor R N Ravi administered the oath of office and secrecy to four newly appointed ministers in the presence of Chief Minister M K Stalin at the Raj Bhavan on Sunday. Following the swearing-in ceremony, the Governor, on the CM’s recommendation, approved the allocation of portfolios.

V Senthil Balaji was assigned Electricity, Non-Conventional Energy, Prohibition and Excise; S M Nasar Minorities Welfare and Non-Residents Tamils Welfare; Govi Chezhiyan Higher Education and R Rajendran Tourism.

Sunday was also Udhayanidhi Stalin’s first day as the deputy chief minister. Udhaya, who spoke to reporters after paying tributes at Anna and Kalaignar memorials and Periyar Thidal, said that he saw his elevation as not merely a post but as a responsibility. “I welcome the criticism that comes my way. I will strive to answer the critics through my work,” he said.

In a press statement, Stalin congratulated the new ministers and Udhayanidhi on his elevation. The CM also praised the new ministers, acknowledging that their hard work and talent had earned them their respective posts.

In a group photo of the cabinet that was released following the ceremony, only 33 out of 35 ministers were present. Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan missed the event due to a flight delay, while Minister S S Sivasankar was on a foreign tour.