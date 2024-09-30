Off the cuff: Ruler’s rule

Does the Union Territory have a different traffic rule for influential people? This question is echoing in the mind of every person from Puducherry after witnessing how DIG Bijendra Kumar Yadav is vrooming through the town on his high-end motorcycle.

While it is common for police officials to use their personal vehicles for commuting to duty, the issue arises from the fact that the DIG is regularly escorted by police personnel on two to three motorcycles, both ahead and behind him, along with a car assigned to him.

The loud noise from his bike’s exhaust and his disregard for the prescribed speed limits have caused alarm among pedestrians and other motorists. In the past, even high-ranking officials, including the chief minister, have waited at traffic signals and adhered to speed limits.

However, in recent times, security concerns have led to the clearing of traffic signals for their smooth travel. This practice has now extended to some IAS and IPS officers. The DIG’s high-speed travel with escorts and the clearing of traffic signals for his bike in a small town like Puducherry has fueled the public’s frustration.

Shuttle service

The probe into the Vellore Central Prison DIG has taken a rather creative detour. After the infamous DIG incident, higher-ups instructed officials to refrain from using prisoners as their personal housekeepers.

However, it is alleged that sanitary workers and sweepers of the prison are still happily moonlighting at the DIG’s residence and the services are allegedly being extended to his relatives as well.

Meanwhile, in the female prison, one officer is reportedly building quite an exclusive club by handpicking her favourites for special duties. And just when you thought it couldn’t get more ridiculous, the same officer has turned into a saree saleswoman outside the prison, gently persuading her colleagues to make some purchases. Nothing says team bonding like a forced shopping spree!