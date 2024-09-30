Only two male vasectomy patients in Madurai GRH for the past seven months

MADURAI: Only two males underwent vasectomy at Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH), Madurai in the past seven months, in contrast to 1,287 women who underwent tubectomy in the hospital, revealed official records. According to physicians of various hospitals in the district, a majority of men refrain from opting for the sterilization procedure due to fear, despite creating awareness.

As per the health records of Family Welfare Department (GRH), a total of 1,287 women underwent permanent sterilization between January and July (2024) — 119 women in January, 181 in February, 13 in March, 198 in April, 173 in May, 208 in June and 195 women in July.

However, only two vasectomy, one each in February and July, were carried out in this year so far. Speaking to TNIE, former GRH Dean Dr Rathinavel said most men were unwilling to opt for the procedure, and termed it a purely a psychological issue. "As per my experience, men feel that the procedure will decrease their erection capacity.

They feel upset and worry that it will reduce their stamina. Despite explaining, nobody is willing to believe otherwise. More importantly, during the emergency period (1977-78), many such procedures were performed on males and destitute. However, it did not bear any result. But, at present, advancement in the medical field has made vasectomy more scientific and simple." When contacted, a private doctor in Madurai said,

"In the district, a lot of men try to avoid anything that affects their pride in manhood, especially due to societal factors. Owing to a blend of misconceptions and fears about the procedure, coupled with cultural expectations about what truly defines a man, the stigma is relatively high in Madurai.

For instance, a landlord from a dominant community visited my clinic last week, enquiring about vasectomy. Though I explained the procedure saying it was safe, he felt uncomfortable and left." Meanwhile, an official from GRH explained that during No Scalpel Vasectomy (NSV), an opening is made midway between the base of the penis and the top of the testes, avoiding any risk of injury to the epididymis and testicles.

"Still, men are in a state of fear to undergo vasectomy. Besides, they pressurise their wife to undergo Postpartum Sterilization (PS), soon after delivery, even in case of Caesarean section (C-Section)," the official added.