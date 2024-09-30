Residents flag frequent ammonia leaks from Nellai private plant, demand action

TIRUNELVELI: Farmworkers and residents of Anainthanadarpatti demanded action against Malanadu Ammonia Private Limited, alleging that ammonia gas leaks frequently during the refilling of the tank. Farmworkers and staff of a nearby private school reported experiencing a major gas leak on Saturday.

Speaking to TNIE, V Pandi, a farmer from Anainthanadarpatti, said, “The workers on my farm and myself experienced eye irritation, throat congestion, and vomiting while working on Saturday morning. My farm is located about 500 metres away from the plant and the leak was intense. As I rushed to report the leak, a truck driver from the plant informed me that the gas had overflowed while staff were filling the tank.”

A private higher secondary school, located 100 metres away from the plant, has frequently been affected by the leaks.

Residents of Anainthanadarpatti also reported being affected by the gas leak. TNIE had reported an ammonia leak from this plant in March, which was brought to the attention of Cheranmahadevi Sub-Collector Arpit Jain.

On Saturday, Idaikal panchayat vice-president S Dharmaraj informed TNIE reporter, who alerted District Collector Dr KP Karthikeyan and officials were sent to investigate.

Joseph Arokia, the manager of Malanadu Ammonia Private Limited, acknowledged the incident. “The liquid ammonia being transported from SPIC overflowed and leaked while it was being loaded in the tank. Usually, the leak spreads within our premises, but the wind may have carried it to the nearby farm.”

Assistant Director of Industrial Safety Ganesan and Ambasamudram Tahsildar Sabari Mallika contradicted the claims. “I inspected the entire system but found no leakage,” he said.

TNPCB officials also visited the plant on Saturday. Collector Karthikeyan said the officials had inspected the company and would submit a detailed report on Monday. “Further action will be taken based on the report,” he said .