Tamil Nadu: Kovai jail warden benched for giving ganja to convict

COIMBATORE: The chief warden of Coimbatore Central Prison was placed under suspension for allegedly supplying ganja to a convict inside the prison a few days ago, on Saturday.

Prison authorities received a tip-off about the illegal possession of ganja inside the prison, following which the jailer, S Sivarasan, and his team searched the tower block on December 28. They checked a prisoner, K Jayaraman, of Tirupur and found eight grams of ganja. Jayaraman told the officials that he received the ganja from another prisoner, Parthasarathy. When questioned, Parthasarathy said he received the contraband from chief warden Jayachandran.

Prison superintendent Senthilkumar initiated an inquiry and Jayachandran confessed, following which he was suspended.

