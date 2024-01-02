Civil supplies' CID seize 916 tonnes of PDS rice in southern districts of TN

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: The civil supplies' crime investigation department (CID) for the Madurai zone has registered 1,670 cases alone in connection with the smuggling of ration rice in 2023, and seized 916 tonnes of PDS rice during this period.



In a bid to clamp down on smuggling and hoarding of PDS rice across districts, including Madurai, Sivaganga, Dindigul, Theni, Virudhunagar, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, and Kanniyakumari, the CID's Superintendent of Police PV Vijayakarthik Raj has instructed officials to monitor such activities.



In total, the sleuths have booked 1,870 cases of smuggling and arrested 2,089 people. They have also seized 659 vehicles, including 267 two-wheelers, 39 three-wheelers, and 353 four-wheelers, that were used for smuggling activities. "As many as 229 cases were registered and 477 subsidised LPG cylinders seized in connection with their illegal usage," sources added. Six cases each were booked in connection with the hoarding and smuggling of petrol and diesel, and that of wheat and pulses from PDS shops. "As much as 24,371 kg smuggled dal and 320 kg wheat were also confiscated," sources added.



Department CID Inspector General K Joshi Nirmal Kumar also conducted surprise inspections at the offices in Madurai zone. After 13 individuals were charged under the Goondas Act for smuggling PDS rice to Kerala, sources said that Inspector Kumar instructed officials to regularly inspect check posts at the Tamil Nadu — Kerala border. "He also assured of a special meeting between the states," sources added. Verdict has been announced in 42 cases. "All the 631 vehicles impounded in connection with smuggling cases were fined by the revenue department and court," sources said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

VIRUDHUNAGAR: The civil supplies' crime investigation department (CID) for the Madurai zone has registered 1,670 cases alone in connection with the smuggling of ration rice in 2023, and seized 916 tonnes of PDS rice during this period. In a bid to clamp down on smuggling and hoarding of PDS rice across districts, including Madurai, Sivaganga, Dindigul, Theni, Virudhunagar, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, and Kanniyakumari, the CID's Superintendent of Police PV Vijayakarthik Raj has instructed officials to monitor such activities. In total, the sleuths have booked 1,870 cases of smuggling and arrested 2,089 people. They have also seized 659 vehicles, including 267 two-wheelers, 39 three-wheelers, and 353 four-wheelers, that were used for smuggling activities. "As many as 229 cases were registered and 477 subsidised LPG cylinders seized in connection with their illegal usage," sources added. Six cases each were booked in connection with the hoarding and smuggling of petrol and diesel, and that of wheat and pulses from PDS shops. "As much as 24,371 kg smuggled dal and 320 kg wheat were also confiscated," sources added. Department CID Inspector General K Joshi Nirmal Kumar also conducted surprise inspections at the offices in Madurai zone. After 13 individuals were charged under the Goondas Act for smuggling PDS rice to Kerala, sources said that Inspector Kumar instructed officials to regularly inspect check posts at the Tamil Nadu — Kerala border. "He also assured of a special meeting between the states," sources added. Verdict has been announced in 42 cases. "All the 631 vehicles impounded in connection with smuggling cases were fined by the revenue department and court," sources said. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp