PM Modi to inaugurate Rs 456-cr Asanur pipeline terminal in TN on January 2

The inauguration will happen through video conference from an event to be held in Tiruchy on Tuesday.

Published: 02nd January 2024 10:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2024 10:59 AM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Asanur Pipeline Terminal, an initiative conceived to alleviate pressure from existing terminals in Chennai and catering to the increasing petroleum product needs of central and northern Tamil Nadu. The inauguration will happen through video conference from an event to be held in Tiruchy on Tuesday.

Geared to serve the districts of Cuddalore, Kallakurichi, Nagapattinam, Perambalur, Salem, Tiruvannamalai, Vellore, and Villupuram along with Puducherry, this Rs 456-crore initiative is poised to ensure a consistent and secure supply of petroleum, oil, and lubricants products in north and central Tamil Nadu. 

This cutting-edge terminal is equipped with substantial facilities including major tankage capable of storing 80,000 KL (30,000  KL for motor spirit, 45,000 KL for high-speed diesel and  5,000 KL for other products).  The terminal’s primary source of input is the Chennai-Tiruchy-Madurai pipeline, and it anticipates a projected throughput of 817 thousand kilolitres per annum for financial year 2024-25, equivalent to approximately 2,722 KL per day, facilitating around 160 tanker trucks every day. 

