Suspended Kovai school teacher moves SC panel, seeks action against CEO

Speaking to TNIE, the teacher SA Rajkumar said, “A physical education teacher was arrested on December 6 under the Pocso Act for sexually harassing the SC student at school. 

COIMBATORE: The suspended art teacher of the government higher secondary school at Alandurai on Monday petitioned the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) to take action against Coimbatore Chief Educational Officer R Balamurali, alleging that he failed to take action against the headmistress and teachers in a sexual harassment complaint lodged by a girl student.  

Speaking to TNIE, the teacher SA Rajkumar said, “A physical education teacher was arrested on December 6 under the Pocso Act for sexually harassing the SC student at school. The HM and teachers covered up the incident, even after the girl and her mother complained. Recently, a student informed me about it and I exposed it. Following this, the physical education teacher was arrested. Police summoned more than 10 teachers for inquiry,” he said.  

He added, “SMC members and alumni lodged false complaints with the collector against me. So, the CEO who did not take action against the HM or teachers for more than a month, suspended me on December 23. He is protecting other teachers due to their political support.” Repeated attempts to reach CEO R Balamurali went in vain.

