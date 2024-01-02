Tamil Nadu: KVK promotes Grass carp to reduce aquatic weeds

Antony Fernando By

Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: To mitigate the invasive proliferation of aquatic weeds, particularly in village community tanks of the district, Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) Nagapattinam has launched an initiative to promote and release 3,000 Grass Carp fingerlings.

The move aims to address the excess macrovegetation in community ponds and tanks, which impact the dissolved oxygen levels in the water. The move aims to address the excess macro vegetation in community ponds and tanks, which impact the dissolved oxygen levels in the water.

E Hino Fernando, a fisheries expert from KVK, told TNIE, "Grass carps can feed on macro vegetation, grow and help in maintaining oxygen availability." Grass Carp, scientifically known as Ctenopharygodon idella, is an exotic fish species originally from China and introduced in India for controlling macro vegetation in ponds.

This herbivorous fish is particularly effective in feeding on aquatic weeds. As part of the initiative, two farmers received around a thousand fingerlings each from the KVK in Sikkal. Additionally, a thousand fingerlings were released in the panchayat lease pond in Ottathattai.

The released fingerlings, currently three weeks in length, are expected to grow significantly in two months. Adult Grass Carp can reach up to a considerable size within ten months, with the potential for harvest. M Sokkalingam, a 65-year-old farmer from Ottathattai, said, "I am looking forward to rearing fish with minimum expenditure for feed while keeping invasive growths under check."

According to experts, the Grass Carp feeds compared to other Carp varieties like Catla, Rohu, and Mrigal, exhibits a higher appetite for macro vegetation in ponds. An adult Grass Carp can consume vegetation equivalent to more than half its body weight per day. An official from the fisheries department said, "The farmers can avail the fingerlings of such freshwater carp under government subsidy and start farming them as a venture."

