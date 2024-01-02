Write MK’s life in verse like you did on Bharathi, CM Stalin tells Vairamuthu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday released ‘Maha Kavithai,’ penned by poet Vairamuthu on a wide range of subjects covering the genesis of the universe, planet Earth, functions of five elements, climate change and its impact, the immediate need for checking the ever-increasing global temperature and the dangers being faced by humans because of the deteriorating environment.

Former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram received the first copy in the presence of Tamil Nadu State Council for Science and Technology vice president Dr Mylswamy Annadurai and MNM founder and actor Kamal Haasan.

Speaking on the occasion, Stalin requested Vairamuthu to pen the life of former chief minister M Karunanidhi as a poetic work. “As you rendered the life of Mahakavi Bharathi as ‘Kavirajan Kathai’, please write the life of ‘Kalaignar’ as a poetic work.” Accepting the request, Vairamuthu said he need not search for content for writing the life of Karunanidhi since it is readily available in the volumes of ‘Nenjukku Neethi’, autobiography of the DMK patriarch. Besides, if he wanted to know the unknown information about Karunanidhi, he would get it by interacting with Stalin.

Stalin hailed how Vairamuthu explained modern science in Tamil and the poet penned this book at a critical time when climate change was taking its toll. The CM recalled how heavy rain lashed Tamil Nadu recently. He said Vairamuthu has explained the reason for nature’s fury and has warned what would happen if humans fail to wake up to the situation.

