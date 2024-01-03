PM Modi, CM Stalin shake hands, roll with the punches ahead of Lok Sabha polls

By Express News Service

CHENNAI/TIRUCHY: With just months left for the Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister M K Stalin, while displaying a brief camaraderie on Tuesday, made a strong political pitch for their respective parties, the BJP and the DMK.

While the PM said the centre’s funding for Tamil Nadu has jumped nearly 2.5 times in the last 10 years and `120 lakh crore was given to states over that period, Chief Minister M K Stalin championed his social justice-led Dravidian model of governance as one that aims to ensure everything for everyone. he CM also hailed the Justice Party that laid the foundation for the Dravidian movement.

The PM on Tuesday inaugurated the new terminal of Tiruchy International Airport and laid foundation stone and inaugurated and dedicated to the nation 20 projects worth Rs 20,140 crore related to air and seaports, railway, highway, petroleum and natural gas, atomic energy and higher education in Tamil Nadu.

Speaking at the public event in Tiruchy, the CM appealed to the PM to declare the rain and flood that caused massive destruction in TN a natural calamity and immediately sanction funds under National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) to facilitate relief and restoration work.

“The calamity is very severe. Don’t think that I am repeatedly making this demand,” Stalin said, adding that it was up to him to convey the will of the people. Only the state governments, being close to the people, have the onus of providing them education, medical, and other necessary assistance. “Putting forth a request and thereby asserting the state’s right is only the demand of the people and not a political rhetoric,” Stalin said in his impassioned plea.

The PM started his speech by addressing the audience as “Enadhu Tamizh Kudumbame” (My Dear Thamizh Family). In his earlier programme at the Bharathidasan University, the PM used a similar phrase to reach out to students by calling them as “Enadhu Maanava Kudumbame” (My Dear Student Fraternity). Referring to the recent flood, the PM said he was deeply moved by the condition of affected families.

“The central government stands with the people of Tamil Nadu. We are providing every possible support to the state,” he said. “I feel so much energy whenever I reach Tamil Nadu. The land that produced great souls like Tiruvalluvar and Subramania Bharathi. Whenever I go abroad, I often speak about Tamil culture and language,” the PM said.

“Tir uchy also has a great heritage. It was the land of Pallava, Chola, and Pandyas. I am glad that the design of the new terminal of Tiruchy airport reflects our culture and heritage. We are on the path of development, and we are among the top five economies in the world. The Rs 20,140 crore project will be an additional boost for TN’s growth.

This state is the perfect brand ambassador for Make in India,” the PM said. The new airport terminal building was developed at a cost of Rs 1,100 crore. The twolevel building has the capacity to serve more than 44 lakh passengers annually and about 3,500 passengers during peak hours.

The CM in his speech also requested Modi to take steps to introduce direct air flights between Chennai and Penang and Chennai and Tokyo, on a priority basis, given TN’s cultural and trade relations with Malaysia and Japan.

During his speech, the PM showered encomiums on DMDK founder Vijayakant, who passed away recently, saying that he was not only a Captain in the cinema world but also in the political field. As a politician, he always put national interest above everything, the PM said.

The PM’s comment assumes significance as there is speculation that the BJP may try to rope in DMDK to build an alliance for the Lok Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu. Asked about the PM’s visit, veteran journalist Tharasu Shyam said, “The PM’s visit was laced with political overtones. The PM was expected to offer his first respects in 2024 to Lord Ram at Ayodhya. But Modi offered floral tributes to Dravidian movement poet Bharathidasan who criticised Sanatanic views vehemently.”

