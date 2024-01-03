Row over ED notice to two Dalit farmers in TN's Salem fighting local BJP leader

By Express News Service

SALEM: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is embroiled in yet another controversy as the summons sent to two Dalit farmers in Salem, who are fighting a legal battle against a local BJP leader, with their caste name mentioned in it, surfaced after six months. While the aggrieved farmers demanded immediate intervention by the state government, the CPM announced a protest in Salem on Wednesday.

The farmers, S Kanniyan (72) and his brother S Krishnan (65) own 6.5 acres of land at Karamani Thittu in Ramanaickenpalayam in Attur in Salem. In 2020, BJP Salem East district secretary G Gunasekar filed a civil case against the duo claiming that they signed an agreement with his mother Lakshmi in 1991, giving their land for cultivation on lease for an indefinite period. The farmers denied his claim and the case is pending in Attur court.

On June 26, 2023, Kanniyan and Krishnan received summons from ED, with their caste name mentioned in it, asking them to appear on July 5 for an inquiry under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. The brothers allege that ED summoned them to pressurise them into giving their land to Gunasekar. Their lawyer G Pravina said, “Gunasekar is just a tool and all this is part of a plan devised by some big shots to grab about 600 acres of land in a hill adjacent to the land owned by the brothers.

Since their land is like a gateway to the hill, Gunasekar tried to take away the land. As it did not work out, they are trying to scare them with ED. We also suspect the involvement of a political party.” “No information regarding the case was mentioned in the summons. When the farmers appeared for inquiry on July 5, ED officers did not allow lawyers with them. They are not conducting a transparent investigation,” she added.

Immediately after the inquiry, the farmers through Pravina lodged a complaint with the DGP. On December 31, Nungambakkam police called Pravina for questioning. However, she alleged that the police behaved in a rude manner and questioned her till late night.

“They interrogated me like a criminal, with 30 women police personnel around me. I was about to file a complaint against their behaviour to DGP. Though I waited at the DGP office till 6 am, as officers were not available and I could not file my complaint. The state government should investigate the reason behind the summons to the farmers,” she said.

On Tuesday, the farmers were called to the office of the Salem SP for questioning. Speaking to reporters, S Krishnan said, “We are struggling because of the ED case. The summons mentioned our caste name and when we asked about this, the ED officials did not give a proper reply. We are receiving threats constantly from Gunasekar. The state government should take action.” He also complained to the SP.

However, Gunasekar denied the allegations. “There is a minor land dispute between me and the farmers. I have the proper documents. This has nothing to do with my party. I have nothing to do with the ED summons. Some people are spreading misinformation,” he said. Salem SP AK Arun Kabilan was not available for comment.

