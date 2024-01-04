All-party MPs delegation to meet Amit Shah to renew demand for flood relief in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday announced that a delegation of all-party MPs from Tamil Nadu will meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah to reiterate the Tamil Nadu government's demand for Rs.37,907.19 crore towards restoration works in rain-affected districts.

He said an appointment has been sought with the Union Home Minister in this regard.

In a statement here, the CM also expressed concern that even after central teams and Union Ministers assessed the damages caused by heavy rains in Tamil Nadu, the Government of India has not disbursed any relief assistance to the state.

He also recalled that when natural calamities struck other states, the GOI had released relief assistance from the National Disaster Response Fund within a short period.

The demand for Rs.37,907.19 crore includes Rs.19,692.67 crore for northern districts - Chennai, Thiruvallur, Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram; Rs.18,214.52 crore for southern districts - Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari and Tenkasi.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh undertook an aerial survey of the rain-affected areas on December 7. Later, the inter-ministerial team from GOI assessed the damages in the northern districts on December 12 and 13. Following this, another team assessed the damages in southern districts on December 20.

Besides, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman inspected the rain damages in Thoothukudi district on December 26. When Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Tamil Nadu on January 2, he expressed concern over the damages caused by heavy rains in the State.

"However, despite all these developments, no relief assistance has been received from the Union Government. It is to be noted that when natural calamities struck other states, GOI released relief assistance from the NDRF in a shorter period," he added.

The CM also pointed out that already the State government has spent Rs.2,100 crore towards immediate rescue, relief and immediate restoration works. Besides, the government has also announced a Rs.1,000 crore comprehensive livelihood rehabilitation package for MSME units, small traders, farmers, fishermen and other sections of society.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday announced that a delegation of all-party MPs from Tamil Nadu will meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah to reiterate the Tamil Nadu government's demand for Rs.37,907.19 crore towards restoration works in rain-affected districts. He said an appointment has been sought with the Union Home Minister in this regard. In a statement here, the CM also expressed concern that even after central teams and Union Ministers assessed the damages caused by heavy rains in Tamil Nadu, the Government of India has not disbursed any relief assistance to the state. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); He also recalled that when natural calamities struck other states, the GOI had released relief assistance from the National Disaster Response Fund within a short period. The demand for Rs.37,907.19 crore includes Rs.19,692.67 crore for northern districts - Chennai, Thiruvallur, Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram; Rs.18,214.52 crore for southern districts - Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari and Tenkasi. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh undertook an aerial survey of the rain-affected areas on December 7. Later, the inter-ministerial team from GOI assessed the damages in the northern districts on December 12 and 13. Following this, another team assessed the damages in southern districts on December 20. Besides, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman inspected the rain damages in Thoothukudi district on December 26. When Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Tamil Nadu on January 2, he expressed concern over the damages caused by heavy rains in the State. "However, despite all these developments, no relief assistance has been received from the Union Government. It is to be noted that when natural calamities struck other states, GOI released relief assistance from the NDRF in a shorter period," he added. The CM also pointed out that already the State government has spent Rs.2,100 crore towards immediate rescue, relief and immediate restoration works. Besides, the government has also announced a Rs.1,000 crore comprehensive livelihood rehabilitation package for MSME units, small traders, farmers, fishermen and other sections of society. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp