Tangedco releases draft repowering policy for wind power projects in TN

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Based on the National Repowering Draft Policy, Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) on Tuesday released Tamil Nadu Repowering and Life Extension Draft Policy for Wind Power Projects, 2024.

The policy will be valid from the date of the issuance up to March 31, 2030 or till the time a New Repowering Policy is announced, whichever is earlier. If any wind energy generator opts for repowering under the policy, the allowed time for repowering or refurbishment will be one year from the date of consent for execution.

The draft policy said, “All wind mills installed with State Transmission Utility connectivity, which have completed 15 years, are eligible for repowering under the policy.” A repowering project should be any project wherein the wind energy generator replaces old wind turbines by newer ones. A refurbishment project should be any project wherein the wind energy generator carries out any suitable modifications in the turbine components, according to the draft policy.

The project developer will prepare a detailed report for land acquisition and development of the site and submit it to State Nodal Agency (Tangedco) for verification. The dismantling and de-commissioning of existing wind mills, land acquisition, augmentation of the evacuation system, renewal of leases, renewal of consents and the like should be at the cost, risk, and responsibility of the project developer, the draft policy instructed. After completion of the projects, project developer is required to inform Tangedco for certification.

