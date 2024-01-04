TNCC president KS Alagiri questions PM’s claims on flood-relief funds

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: TNCC President KS Alagiri launched a scathing attack on PM Narendra Modi for his assertions regarding the allocation of funds to Tamil Nadu by the central government.

In a press statement, Alagiri highlighted the delay in releasing funds to the state, especially after Chief Minister MK Stalin’s appeal for `12,659 crore for Cyclone Michaung relief measures. He questioned the validity of Modi’s claims of increased funding while none had been allocated to the state despite for the urgent requirement.

Drawing attention to the biased allocation of funds by the BJP-led central government, the state president of Congress juxtaposed the details about the union government’s fund allocation towards Central Sanskrit University, Delhi and Central Institute of Indian Languages, Mysuru.

He further added Modi thinks he can divert the voters with his tactful public address and his dream will definitely not come true in Tamil Nadu.

Centre urged to release fund as per TN’s demand

Chennai: Members of CPM staged a demonstration in front of Shastri Bhavan to exert pressure on the union government to release funds as per the state government’s demand for carrying out relief works following Cyclone Michaung and flooding in four southern districts. Later, party’s state secretary K Balakrishnan told reporters they would organise a massive protest with the support of all democratic forces if the centre fails to release the fund.

Cadres of CPI (M) protest at Shastri bhavan on Wednesday in Chennai urging the union government to declare the Southern districts as national disaster following Cyclone Michaung and heavy rains | Express.

