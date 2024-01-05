Home States Tamil Nadu

500-year-old Kannada inscription found at Silvarpatti in TN

Rajaguru said the stone slab in the cellar of the temple was 3 ft high, 2.5 ft wide and 5 ft thick, and a Shivalinga, sun and moon were carved on top of the slab.

Published: 05th January 2024 09:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2024 09:57 AM   |  A+A-

Kannada inscription found at Silvarpatti in Theni district

By Express News Service

THENI: A 500-year-old Kannada inscription dating back to 16th century AD was discovered at Silvarpatti near Periyakulam in Theni district. It was found by K Bharathiraja, a BT assistant teacher of Government Model Higher Secondary School in Silvarpatti, while searching for archaeological evidence in the cellar region of the Vinayaka temple here.

Upon information, V Rajaguru, President of Ramanathapuram Archaeological Research Foundation, historian Noorsahipuram Sivakumar, Block Resource teacher Murugesa Pandian and Aruppukottai SBK college History Professor Rajapandi, inspected the inscription. Rajaguru said the stone slab in the cellar of the temple was 3 ft high, 2.5 ft wide and 5 ft thick, and a Shivalinga, sun and moon were carved on top of the slab. At the bottom, there is a Kannada inscription with four lines, he added.

The inscription was read out by Yesu Babu, an epigraphist in the Chennai division of the Archaeological Survey of India, who said it is in Kannada language, the script is 'Sri Halapayya Gaudara Grama Velparara Patta' and palaeographically, it may be assigned to 16th century AD. Hence, the boundary stone of the village was within the rule of Sri Halapayya Gauda, he added.

According to some newly settled people, who have been staying at the place and renovating existing temples, "The administration of the village was titled 'Nattanmai' during the reigns of Vijayanagara and Nayaks. Sri Halapayya Gauda might have been the ruler of this place during the Vijayanagara kings. At the time, temples of Vinayaka, Kathir Narasimha Perumal and Chenraya Perumal were built here."

It is noteworthy that the Vinayaka temple and the sculptures are in the art form of the Vijayanagara king and the pillars in the temple have sculptures of two standing dwarapalakas, Rajaguru said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kannada inscription Silvarpatti

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp