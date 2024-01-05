Murasoli office not on Panchami land: TN government

Home States Tamil Nadu

The AAG submitted that Anjugam Publications purchased the land from one Parvathi Madhavan Nair who bought it from a German firm.

Published: 05th January 2024 09:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2024 09:45 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Assembly

Tamil Nadu Government (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Friday told the Madras High Court that, as per revenue department records, the land on which the Murasoli office is located in Kodambakkam belongs to Anjugam Publications and is not a panchami land.

Additional advocate general (AAG) R Ramanlaal made the submission before Justice SM Subramaniam when the petition filed by RS Bharathi, DMK organisation secretary and managing trustee of Murasoli Trust, challenging the notice issued by the National Commission for SC/ST for an inquiry into the allegations that it is a panchami land, came up for hearing.

The AAG submitted that Anjugam Publications purchased the land from one Parvathi Madhavan Nair who bought it from a German firm. Senior counsel P Wilson, appearing for the Murasoli Trust, alleged that the commission was misused for political purposes by the respondents and they had been dragging the matter for long with a motive of seeking publicity.

However, additional solicitor general (ASG) ARL Sundaresan, appearing for the commission, stated that the national body can verify whether the land belonged to the SC community even if it cannot look into the rights. After the arguments, the judge reserved the orders. The commission issued notice to Murasoli Trust in 2019 following a complaint filed by BJP functionary Srinivasan alleging that the land is panchami.  Subsequently, the commission, then headed by union minister of state L Murugan, issued notice to the trust seeking it to appear for an inquiry.

Judicial custody of Senthil Balaji extended
Chennai: Principal sessions judge S Alli on Thursday extended the judicial custody of minister V Senthil Balaji till January 11 in the prevention of money laundering act (PMLA) case registered against him by the Enforcement Directorate. He was produced before the judge through video-conferencing from the Puzhal Central Prison. Meanwhile, the court served him copies of the documents submitted by ED regarding the case.

