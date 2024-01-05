Home States Tamil Nadu

NTK leader Seeman condemns TN govt's apathy to repair Manjolai roads

"Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi and Kanniyakumari districts were worst-hit by the recent flood.

Published: 05th January 2024 08:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2024 08:49 AM   |  A+A-

Naam Tamilar Katchi leader Seeman. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) party chief coordinator Seeman. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) chief coordinator Seeman on Thursday demanded the state government to repair roads and resume the government bus service to Manjolai hills, stating that college and school students, patients and pregnant women have been stranded without transport facilities for 20 days in the hills. In a statement, Seeman condemned the government alleging that it has been apathetic towards repairing the roads that were damaged during the flood in the southern districts.

"Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi and Kanniyakumari districts were worst-hit by the recent flood. The livelihood of people in thousands of villages were affected due to infrastructure damages. About 3,000 people, mainly tea-estate workers, are residing in Manjolai, Kakkachi, Naalumukku and Oothu areas in Manjolai hills. While the roads to these areas have been in bad condition for the past 10 years, the recent flood completely washed them away. Hence, the Manjolai hills region got disconnected with the plains. Due to this, the college and school students, patients and pregnant women here remain stranded," he said.

The leader further said the vehicle, arranged by the forest department earlier, charged Rs 200 to Rs 400 from the tea-estate workers to take them to the plains and back. "When the residents approached the public works department for the repair of roads, they were directed to approach the forest department. The latter asked them to approach the tea-estate management. Their repeated petitions to the district administration ended in vain," he alleged.        

Meanwhile, AIADMK functionaries led by town secretary Ramaiah and deputy district secretary KSR Marimuthu staged a protest in front of the Manimuthar town panchayat office condemning the forest department for not sanctioning the road repair works. 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Seeman Naam Tamilar Katchi Manjolai hills bus service

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp