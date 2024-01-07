Home States Tamil Nadu

Tata Electronics to invest Rs 7K cr in Hosur plant

Tata Electronics is the first Indian company to become a contract manufacturer for Apple iPhones, apart from Taiwan’s Foxconn and Pegatron.

Published: 07th January 2024 07:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2024 07:24 AM   |  A+A-

The investment will be made over a six-year period | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tata Electronics is planning to invest Rs 7,000 crore for expansion of its Hosur plant, which in turn will generate 30,000 jobs, according to a top official from Tamil Nadu Guidance. However, the official did not specify the exact amount for which a memorandum of understanding will be signed during the Global Investors Meet likely on Sunday. It is learnt that the expansion could include setting up a unit to assemble Apple iPhones after the company acquired Wistron’s iPhone assembly plant in Malur.

The investment will be made over a six-year period. Last November, Apple shortlisted Tata Electronics to be its vendor as it planned to diversify its manufacturing away from China. Tata Electronics is the first Indian company to become a contract manufacturer for Apple iPhones, apart from Taiwan’s Foxconn and Pegatron. Meanwhile, Singapore-based companies are set to sign a memorandum of understanding worth Rs 31,000 crore with the Tamil Nadu government at the upcoming Global Investors Meet, according to a statement by Singapore high commission.

Singapore High Commissioner to India Simon Wang is leading a delegation of officials and 60 business delegates to attend the Global Investors Meet. Singapore and its companies will strengthen economic cooperation with Tamil Nadu through expanded investments in Tamil Nadu’s green economy and sustainability sector as well as infrastructure development. These include data centres, IT parks and logistics.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tata Electronics Apple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp