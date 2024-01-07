TN rains: Cuddalore, Villupuram & Chengalpattu on orange alert

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has issued an orange alert, predicting heavy to very heavy rains, in Chengalpattu, Villupuram and Cuddalore on Sunday. As far as Chennai is concerned, the sky conditions are expected to be generally cloudy for the next 48 hours and moderate to heavy rain is expected in some areas.

According to the centre’s bulletin, heavy rain is forecasted over isolated places in Tiruvallur, Chennai, Ranipet, Kancheepuram, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Ariyalur, Mayiladuthurai, Theni, Tenkasi and Kanniyakumari districts along with ghat areas of Tirunelveli on Sunday. Similarly, heavy rain is anticipated over isolated places in Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli and Tiruvallur districts on Monday and Kanniyakumari on Tuesday.

In the 24 hours ending Saturday afternoon, Kakkachi and Nalumukku in Tirunelveli recorded 10 cm of rainfall each while some parts of Thoothukudi like Ottapadiram recorded 5 cm and Manjolai recorded 9 cm. Some parts of Chennai experienced brief drizzling on Saturday afternoon.

The cyclonic circulation over Lakshadweep now extends up to 1.5 km above mean sea level and the trough runs from south Sri Lanka to Southwest Bay of Bengal across North Sri Lanka coast and extends up to 3.1 km, the bulletin added.

