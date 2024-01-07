Home States Tamil Nadu

Udhayanidhi Stalin flags off Khelo India vehicles in Chennai

On renovation of Nehru stadium with a blue track, he said it is being laid for the first time in Tamil Nadu based on the request from athletes.

Published: 07th January 2024 07:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2024 07:29 AM   |  A+A-

Udhayanidhi Stalin with the game’s mascot, ‘Veera Mangai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin on Saturday flagged off five publicity vehicles for Khelo India Youth Games near Marina beach. The vehicles, carrying the game’s mascot, ‘Veera Mangai,’ logo and theme song video, will promote awareness throughout the state.

Udhayanidhi also unveiled ‘Namma Champions’, a magazine that features achievements and major events of Tamil Nadu sports development department in the last one year. Udhayanidhi said preparations for the event are going on. “Along with officials, I will visit Coimbatore and Tiruchy in another couple days to oversee the preparations,” he said. On renovation of Nehru stadium with a blue track, he said it is being laid for the first time in Tamil Nadu based on the request from athletes.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Khelo India Veera Mangai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp