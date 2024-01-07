Udhayanidhi Stalin flags off Khelo India vehicles in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin on Saturday flagged off five publicity vehicles for Khelo India Youth Games near Marina beach. The vehicles, carrying the game’s mascot, ‘Veera Mangai,’ logo and theme song video, will promote awareness throughout the state.

Udhayanidhi also unveiled ‘Namma Champions’, a magazine that features achievements and major events of Tamil Nadu sports development department in the last one year. Udhayanidhi said preparations for the event are going on. “Along with officials, I will visit Coimbatore and Tiruchy in another couple days to oversee the preparations,” he said. On renovation of Nehru stadium with a blue track, he said it is being laid for the first time in Tamil Nadu based on the request from athletes.

