ISRO to develop indigenous method to certify spacecraft

Unlike an aircraft, which can be certified to be safe for humans to fly, there is no such mechanism for Indian spacecraft yet, ISRO chairman S Somnath said.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is currently working on an indigenous mechanism to certify its spacecraft, said ISRO chairman S Somnath on Sunday. He was speaking at a fire-side session on ‘Unlocking the potential of Aerospace & Defence sector through dedicated corridors’ with S Christopher, the former chairman of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

Unlike an aircraft, which can be certified to be safe for humans to fly, there is no such mechanism for Indian spacecraft yet, he said. “There is quite the difference between a human flying an aircraft and a human flying a spacecraft. Moreover, as an industry, we understand the demand we have today,” chairman Somnath added.

Regarding the ongoing construction of a new spaceport in Kulasekarapattinam, Thoothukudi, Somnath said the facility is not meant to replace the Sriharikota spaceport, instead it will be used to carry out minor satellite launches. ISRO is looking to launch 20-30 small satellites from the new spaceport. Moreover, developing a new spaceport would result in the development of space clusters, Somnath added.

Regarding sending robots to space, the chairman said it could be done only when a robot with sensory perception gets developed. “There is no need to send a human on a space flight,” he noted.

