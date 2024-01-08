Single crop farmers in TN cultivate 5k ha of paddy after Vaigai water release, Madurai's total output at 24k ha

By Express News Service

MADURAI: A few weeks after water from the Vaigai was released for single crops in Melur and Thirumangalam, the acreage of samba paddy has increased by 5,000 hectares, from the 19,000 hectares cultivated by double-crop farmers in 2023, said officials from the agriculture department. The total acreage of paddy in Madurai district now stands at 24,000 hectares.

Water from the Vaigai River is usually released by September 15 every year and is used to irrigate 45,000 acres of double crops, 85,000 acres of single crops in Melur and 19,000 acres of single crops in Thirumangalam. Water, however, was released only for double crop farmers by November of 2023, compelling single crop farmers to rely solely on monsoon. As a result, by December 2023, the acreage of samba paddy barely crossed 17,000 hectares, as against the usual output of 35,000 hectares in Madurai.

Following protests and demands, water was finally released for single crop farmers on December 19, after which farmers in the Melur and Thirumangalam areas started cultivation. Owing to the delay in the beginning of the cultivation season, farmers also resorted to measures like the direct-sowing method and using medium-duration variety crops. According to department officials, more farmers from Melur were involved in paddy cultivation in December 2023.

Although many farmers in Melur and Thirumangalam irrigation channel areas opted for paddy cultivation, officials noted that many others shifted to crops such as millets and pulses. "Even earlier, there have been delays in releasing water by the state, but farmers in Madurai managed to complete cultivation works. Just as we hoped, both Vaigai and Periyar dams reached their capacities and are up to the brim with water. Like previous years, the harvest this season will also be successful," said a farmer named M Arun.

