TNSTC to resume bus services to Manjolai hills from Monday

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: After the TNSTC, Tirunelveli, on Sunday successfully performed the second test run of its bus service to the Manjolai hills, the district administration decided to partially resume bus services to the hills from Monday. The Manjolai hills was cut off from the city after the torrential rain and the consequent floods left roads inoperable.



An official from the district administration said, "Repair works have been carried out from the foothills to Manjolai. Monday onwards, TNSTC buses will ply from the plains to Manjolai and back. For further travel to Kakkachi, Naalumukku, and Oothu residential areas, vans will be arranged for passengers. Repair works on the Manjolai - Oothu stretch will be carried out soon."



After its first test-run in December 2023, TNSTC had refused to operate its buses to Manjolai hills, citing damaged roads. Following Manimuthar town panchayat administration's demand, the KMTR administration gave it the permission to repair the road on January 4. On Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, the district administration organised a free-transportation service for tea estate workers from the plains (Kallidaikurichi) to Oothu.

