Home States Tamil Nadu

TNSTC to resume bus services to Manjolai hills from Monday

An official from the district administration said, "Repair works have been carried out from the foothills to Manjolai. Monday onwards, TNSTC buses will ply from the plains to Manjolai and back.

Published: 08th January 2024 09:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2024 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

TNSTC

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: After the TNSTC, Tirunelveli, on Sunday successfully performed the second test run of its bus service to the Manjolai hills, the district administration decided to partially resume bus services to the hills from Monday. The Manjolai hills was cut off from the city after the torrential rain and the consequent floods left roads inoperable.

An official from the district administration said, "Repair works have been carried out from the foothills to Manjolai. Monday onwards, TNSTC buses will ply from the plains to Manjolai and back. For further travel to Kakkachi, Naalumukku, and Oothu residential areas, vans will be arranged for passengers. Repair works on the Manjolai - Oothu stretch will be carried out soon."

After its first test-run in December 2023, TNSTC had refused to operate its buses to Manjolai hills, citing damaged roads. Following Manimuthar town panchayat administration's demand, the KMTR administration gave it the permission to repair the road on January 4. On Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, the district administration organised a free-transportation service for tea estate workers from the plains (Kallidaikurichi) to Oothu.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TNSTC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp