Graft charges aimed to malign department: Minister P Moorthy

By Express News Service

MADURAI: After allegations of corruption in the registration department surfaced, Commercial Taxes and Registration Minister P Moorthy dismissed the charges as fake news aimed at maligning the department.

In a press release issued on Monday, Moorthy said, “A deliberate, twisted message is being circulated that in the registrations department, a specific amount is being collected in the name of the minister for each document. About 10,000 documents are filed per day with the registry. Citizens submitting documents for registration should pay all the fees online. The registration department has been fully computerised.”

Every registrar’s office has been equipped with dedicated PoS machines to make payments. People need not carry cash while visiting the registration department. It has also been continuously emphasised that there should be no intervention by middlemen. , the statement read.

License of notaries who do not follow these instructions and are accused of extorting money will be subject to disciplinary action. The statement reiterated that apart from the government fees, no additional payment is required. Despite this, if middlemen, government clerks or registrars seek assistance with registration, people can lodge complaints by contacting 9498452110/9498452120/9498452130.

Further, if a bribe is sought for documentation in the name of the minister or other officers, people are requested to send the related complaints directly to the secretary, Government, Commercial Taxes and Registration Department via e-mail to ctsec@tn.gov.in, the release stated.

