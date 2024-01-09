Home States Tamil Nadu

Rains take sheen off Chennai book fair, leave venue flooded

Organisers close stalls for a day; youth want fair held twice annually

Published: 09th January 2024 07:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2024 07:07 AM   |  A+A-

The current edition of the fair features 900 stalls. (Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The rains on Sunday night and Monday morning have left the venue of Chennai Book Fair waterlogged, and the venue was closed for public for a day on Monday. Though the rains played a spoilsport, the Book Sellers and Publishers Association of South India (BAPASI) said they are expecting around 20 lakh visitors to the fair this year. 

As per BAPASI’s records, around 15 lakh people visited the book fair last year. It had around 800 book stalls last year, while the current edition feature as many as 900 stalls that are open from 2 pm to 8.30 pm on weekdays, and 11 am to 8.30 pm on weekends and holidays until January 21.

Kumar (25) from Tiruchy, who has been preparing for UPSC exam, said, “Several books that are not easily available are available here at the book fair. The union government’s publication division has set up a couple of stalls. It displays a variety of books relating to central government schemes and principles, achievements, and the India Year Book 2023. 

He added all the books will be useful for students preparing for civil service exams. In addition, there are Satya Sothanai (in English and Tamil) and science-oriented books in Sarvodaya Ilakkiya Pannai. Besides, the World Tamil Research Institute, Sahitya Academy, and Tamil Nadu Text Book Corporation also have stalls at the book fair. It has become a haven for government exam aspirants,” he added.

Erode resident K Shanmugapriya (35) said she is grateful to the BAPASI. She claimed she has spent around Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000 to buy books from Erode and Chennai fairs. B Pallavi (20), a government college student in the city, requested the state government to organise such a book fair twice a year because it will be useful for those students preparing for competitive exams.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai Book Fair

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp