Rains take sheen off Chennai book fair, leave venue flooded

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The rains on Sunday night and Monday morning have left the venue of Chennai Book Fair waterlogged, and the venue was closed for public for a day on Monday. Though the rains played a spoilsport, the Book Sellers and Publishers Association of South India (BAPASI) said they are expecting around 20 lakh visitors to the fair this year.

As per BAPASI’s records, around 15 lakh people visited the book fair last year. It had around 800 book stalls last year, while the current edition feature as many as 900 stalls that are open from 2 pm to 8.30 pm on weekdays, and 11 am to 8.30 pm on weekends and holidays until January 21.

Kumar (25) from Tiruchy, who has been preparing for UPSC exam, said, “Several books that are not easily available are available here at the book fair. The union government’s publication division has set up a couple of stalls. It displays a variety of books relating to central government schemes and principles, achievements, and the India Year Book 2023.

He added all the books will be useful for students preparing for civil service exams. In addition, there are Satya Sothanai (in English and Tamil) and science-oriented books in Sarvodaya Ilakkiya Pannai. Besides, the World Tamil Research Institute, Sahitya Academy, and Tamil Nadu Text Book Corporation also have stalls at the book fair. It has become a haven for government exam aspirants,” he added.

Erode resident K Shanmugapriya (35) said she is grateful to the BAPASI. She claimed she has spent around Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000 to buy books from Erode and Chennai fairs. B Pallavi (20), a government college student in the city, requested the state government to organise such a book fair twice a year because it will be useful for those students preparing for competitive exams.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

CHENNAI: The rains on Sunday night and Monday morning have left the venue of Chennai Book Fair waterlogged, and the venue was closed for public for a day on Monday. Though the rains played a spoilsport, the Book Sellers and Publishers Association of South India (BAPASI) said they are expecting around 20 lakh visitors to the fair this year. As per BAPASI’s records, around 15 lakh people visited the book fair last year. It had around 800 book stalls last year, while the current edition feature as many as 900 stalls that are open from 2 pm to 8.30 pm on weekdays, and 11 am to 8.30 pm on weekends and holidays until January 21. Kumar (25) from Tiruchy, who has been preparing for UPSC exam, said, “Several books that are not easily available are available here at the book fair. The union government’s publication division has set up a couple of stalls. It displays a variety of books relating to central government schemes and principles, achievements, and the India Year Book 2023. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); He added all the books will be useful for students preparing for civil service exams. In addition, there are Satya Sothanai (in English and Tamil) and science-oriented books in Sarvodaya Ilakkiya Pannai. Besides, the World Tamil Research Institute, Sahitya Academy, and Tamil Nadu Text Book Corporation also have stalls at the book fair. It has become a haven for government exam aspirants,” he added. Erode resident K Shanmugapriya (35) said she is grateful to the BAPASI. She claimed she has spent around Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000 to buy books from Erode and Chennai fairs. B Pallavi (20), a government college student in the city, requested the state government to organise such a book fair twice a year because it will be useful for those students preparing for competitive exams. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp