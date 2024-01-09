Tamil Nadu: Madurai’s new jallikattu arena to open soon

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The newly-built jallikattu arena is all set to be inaugurated by CM MK Stalin on January 23 or 24, Commercial Taxes and Registration Minister P Moorthy said on Monday. The minister was speaking after taking part in the Muhurthakal planting ritual at Alanganallur village. After the rituals and prayers, preparation works for the jallikattu event commenced in the Alanganallur and Avaniyapuram in Madurai.

The jallikattu season is all set to begin in Madurai by next week. The major events at Avaniyapuram, Palamedu and Alanganallur are scheduled to be held on January 15, 16 and 17 respectively. “Like the previous years, the state government will grandly host jallikattu events. The chief minister will open the arena by the end of this month,” Moorthy said.

Later, during a special review meeting, the minister said, “Permits for the bulls and the tamers should only be issued to those who have submitted all the necessary documents, including the medical fitness certificates.”

