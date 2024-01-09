Home States Tamil Nadu

Transport unions strike: 80 per cent of buses being operated in Chennai, say officials

In Chennai, the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) authorities ensured the buses were operated as usual and that the strike did not impact the public much, a senior official said.

Published: 09th January 2024 10:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2024 03:27 PM   |  A+A-

The state government buses were operated in several parts including Chennai. A scene from Broadway bus stand. | Ashwin Prasath

By PTI

CHENNAI: About 80 percent of buses in Tamil Nadu were being operated on Tuesday amid the strike call given by various transport unions, including those affiliated to the CPI(M) and AIADMK, officials said.

The state government buses were operated in several parts including Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore and Kanyakumari districts, benefiting the commuters, they said.

"The MTC buses were being operated as scheduled from 6 am and the public are requested not to panic," a senior transport official said.

"About 80 percent" of the buses were being run in the state, he said without divulging further details.

The trade unions had announced the strike demanding implementation of "6 point charter of demands.

" It includes initiation of talks for enhanced wages (15th wage revision pact), filling vacant posts, and release of pending Dearness Allowance for those in service and retired workers.

Transport Minister S S Sivasankar had earlier said the demands will be met in due course when the financial situation improves.

Trade union affiliated to the ruling DMK, the Labour Progressive Federation (LPF) is not a part of the strike.

Main opposition AIADMK's Anna Thozhirsanga Peravai (ATP) and the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) are among those participating in the strike.

