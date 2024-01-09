Work on to get quantum computers for start-ups: Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The state government is in the process of getting a quantum computer as a common facility for local startups, Information Technology and Digital Services Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan said. “One of the countries that does particularly well in quantum computing is Finland. We are in discussion with them for a few months now to procure one from there for startups and see how we can benefit the ecosystem,” he said.

Speaking at the second day of Global Investors Meet on Monday, Thiaga Rajan said the department is taking efforts to establish quantum computing-based research and innovation under the Government of India’s initiative. He was referring to setting up of Thematic Hubs (T-Hubs) under the National Quantum Mission. “I’m in talks with the union government to get another one allocated to Tamil Nadu,” he said.

The state government is exploring the use of artificial intelligence and other deep-technologies to outperform competing states and improve public services.

“Tamil Nadu has fallen a bit behind other states, at least in perception and branding. These technologies offer us the opportunities to leapfrog some of the more traditional players and create an ecosystem of excellence around AI and deep-tech. The state has to use these technologies and engineering and research talent pools to leverage our education system and get jobs and growth,” Thiaga Rajan said.

Artificial Intelligence has seen many hype cycles over the years, but this time the wave may stay real, according to experts speaking at potential in GenAI and deeptech at Global Investors Meet. The democratisation and affordability of computing has made it possible unlike in the past, said Raghunathan Rengaswamy, dean of Global Engagement at IIT Madras.

Gopalan Oppiliappan, head of AI Centre of Excellence at Intel Corporation, said AI systems are evolving and future trends will be personalisation of large language models (LLMs), culturally sensitive LLMs and different hierarchy of language models such as country-level and state-level ones.

