Buffalo gores 61-year-old to death in Tamil Nadu

Two buffaloes were fighting on the road and in the melee, one of the strays charged at Chandrasekar, who was walking to his house. A horn pierced his abdomen and he collapsed in a pool of blood.

Published: 10th January 2024 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2024 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  In yet another incident of stray cattle attacking pedestrians in Chennai and its suburbs, a buffalo gored a 61-year-old man to death near State Bank of India Colony in Nanganallur on Tuesday. Two buffaloes were fighting on the road and in the melee, one of the strays charged at Chandrasekar, who was walking to his house. A horn pierced his abdomen and he collapsed in a pool of blood.

Passersby chased the animals away and called for an ambulance. Police said the ambulance took more than 30 minutes to reach the spot.  By this time, some persons rushed him to a nearby hospital in an autorickshaw. Doctors declared him brought dead.

Pazhavanthangal police have filed a case and the body was sent to the Chromepet Government Hospital for postmortem. Inquiries are underway to trace the owner of the cattle. It may be recalled that a 65-year-old woman’s leg was fractured when she was attacked by a cow in Chromepet on October 9 last year. Nine days later, an 80-year-old man was gored by a stray cow in Triplicane when he was walking past the herd.

