Officials categorised our property as encroached: Sivanmalai residents 

Saravanan MP By

Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: A section of people living in Sivanmalai in Kangeyam alleged that officials of the HR & CE department categorised their property as temple land and classified them as encroachers by mistake. According to revenue department records, a total of 5.99 hectares of land has been categorized as 'Sivanmalai Oor Natham'.

Speaking to TNIE, A Sivakumar a villager said, "As per the village records since 1911, 5.99 hectares are categorised under Sivamalai Oor Natham. However, the officials from the HR & CE department didn't understand this classification. In 2021, an official from the Subramanian Swamy temple informed the sub-registrar office in Kangeyam that the land belonged to them. As a result, the guideline value of all these lands turned to zero. Besides, a large board was installed declaring the land temple properties. In 2022, we submitted a petition to Tiruppur Collectorate on the issue. but no action has been taken."

S Ravi a resident said, "There are more than 550 families who have been living on the land for more than 100 years and have original patta. We are unable to mortgage or sell the property after the HR &CE declaration. We petitioned the District Revenue Officer (DRO), who held a hearing on the issue. During the hearing, we submitted documents from our side. But the HR & CE department didn't submit documents. DRO passed an order stating that if the HR&CE department does not file an appeal, we are eligible for ownership. But, even after 60 days, they didn't file any appeal. When approached by the HR & CE department for removing the claim, they are refusing to take any action."

An official from the HR & CE Department said, "We have informed our superiors about losing the appeal. Moreover, we never termed the present landowners as encroachers" Speaking to TNIE, District Revenue Officer (Tiruppur) TP Jaibheem said, "My authority is restricted to patta land issue alone. The HR&CE department didn't produce documents for the land within the stipulated time, so they cannot claim the properties as their own. The villagers can approach the Sub Registrar in Kangeyam, for registration. If they refuse, the villagers can approach the court."

