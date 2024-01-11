DMK govt failed to fulfil poll promises: BJP state president

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: DMK government failed to fulfil its poll promises, BJP state president K Annamalai said at Uthangarai on Wednesday.

Speaking in a public meeting at Uthangarai as part of his padayatra, Annamalai said, “Chief Minister MK Stalin says 90% of poll promises have been fulfilled, but in reality, only less than 20% of promises have been fulfilled. For instance, setting up of a mango pulp factory in Krishnagiri district, and upgradation of facilities in Uthangarai government hospital have not been done.”

He added, “ If BJP comes to power in Tamil Nadu, TASMAC shops will be closed in three years in a phased manner and toddy shops will be opened. Uthangarai region has the potential to procure and sell palm-related products with value addition.”

Further, Annamalai said that Krishnagiri district had received 27, 213 concrete houses and over 2. 45 lakh people received individual toilets in their homes in the last nine years of Modi government.

‘BJP prez inciting communal tension’

DHARMAPURI: Two days after a few people in Bommidi village objected to BJP state president K Annamalai entering a church, Samuga Nallinakkam Medai, an outfit working for communal harmony, has accused him of stoking unrest among minorities.

On Monday, Annamalai was stopped by a group of youth from entering the Our Lady of the Mount Carmel Church at B Pallipatti village at Bommidi. Police sources said, that after entering the church some youth stopped him from offering prayers and told him to leave.

“The youth questioned why did BJP government not do anything while Christians were murdered in Manipur and churches were burnt down.” An argument erupted, and Annamalai said he would stage a protest along with 10,000 supporters if he was not allowed to offer prayers.

