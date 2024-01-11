Home States Tamil Nadu

Sterlite: Madras High Court questions promotion of indicted officers

Henri noted that then IG (South Zone) Sailesh Kumar Yadav was promoted to additional DGP and recently to DGP, even after being indicted by the Aruna Jagadeesan Commission.

Published: 11th January 2024 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2024 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court. (File photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has questioned the rationale behind promoting police officers who were indicted by the Justice Aruna Jagadessan Commission for dereliction of duty and failing to prevent the police firing on the anti-Sterlite protesters in Thoothukudi.

A division bench of justices SS Sundar and N Senthilkumar raised the question when a petition filed by People’s Watch executive director Henri Tiphane questioned how the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) closed its investigation into the police firing.

Henri noted that then IG (South Zone) Sailesh Kumar Yadav was promoted to additional DGP and recently to DGP, even after being indicted by the Aruna Jagadeesan Commission. The bench also questioned how NHRC suo motu closed the probe it had initiated on its own and said the duty of the commission would not end just with the recommendation of compensation for the victims.

Referring to the recommendation of the Commission to take disciplinary action against 17 police officials, the bench directed Tiphane to implead all such police and revenue department officials in the case, following which the court will send them notices.

“They shall also be heard before we pass orders on the matter,” the bench said, and adjourned the matter to January 19 for further hearing.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court promoting police officers anti-Sterlite protesters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp