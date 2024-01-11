Stir against Melma Sipcot project: Arul released from jail, says undeterred by TN govt tactics to silence farmers

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: Farmer leader Arul Arumugam, against whom the state government had invoked the Goondas Act and later revoked it, was released from the Palayamkottai Central Prison in Tirunelveli district on Wednesday.

Speaking to TNIE, Arul said that he would continue his protest despite the state government’s efforts to silence his fight for farmers. “By detaining Tiruvannamalai farmers under the Goondas Act, the DMK government has sent a threatening message to farmers across the state who are protesting for their rights.

The government thinks that farmers should not even think of protesting against it. I will never fear such threats. The high court demanded that the state submit the documents about my detention under the Goondas Act. The government revoked the order against me only because it did not have documents to validate its claims,” he said.

Arul further stated that instead of adamantly setting up SIPCOT in Tiruvannamalai, the state government must opt for southern districts such as Sivaganga and Ramanathapuram where there is more unemployment. “The state government is not willing to listen to the alternative plan. It’s focus is to crack down on us. Tiruvannamalai collector acted as DMK’s deputy district secretary.

The collector, who did not listen to us during the 125 days of peaceful protests, ordered that an FIR be registered against the farmers who visited the collectorate to submit a petition. I will file a case against the collector, Tiruvannamalai SP and the Vellore prison administration,” he added.

Techie-turned-farmer Arul and six others were detained under the Goondas Act for protesting against the setting up of SIPCOT in Tiruvannamalai district. While the state government revoked the Goondas Act against the farmers, it refused to do so in Arul’s case since the government claimed that he instigated the protests. However, it revoked the order against Arul when the high court was hearing the case against his detention.



