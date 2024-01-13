Senior lawyer P S Raman appointed as Advocate General of Tamil Nadu State government

Suchitra Kalyan Mohanty By

Express News Service

Senior advocate PS Raman has been appointed as the new Advocate General (AG) of Tamil Nadu state. A notification in this regard was issued by the TN state govt, through, Chief Secretary, Shiv Das Meena, yesterday.

While talking to TNIE, Raman expressed his happiness that he would work for the entire state and for the people of it. "I will do my hard work for the state and people in handling cases," said Raman.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by Article 165(1) of the Constitution of India, the Governor of Tamil Nadu hereby appoints P.S.Raman, Senior Advocate as the Advocate General (AG) for the State of Tamil Nadu from the date of his taking charge, after R.Shunmugasundaram, resigned," the TN govt's notification, a copy accessed by TNIE, revealed.

Raman, born on November 07, 1960, is a lawyer of 39 years standing practising in litigation law. He is handling civil, constitutional, commercial, criminal, property laws and indirect tax and intellectual property matters as well. He has appeared in several leading cases in the Madras High Court in these fields.

He is a second-generation lawyer, being the son of late V.P. Raman, former AG of Tamil Nadu and Additional Solicitor General (ASG) of India. He has assisted his senior in several leading Constitutional and Civil cases.

After the premature demise of his father in 1989, he founded Raman & Associates, a Chennai-based law firm of which he was the Senior partner till 2004.

In recognition of his standing at the bar, he was designated as a Senior Advocate of the Madras High Court in September 2004 at the age of 44.

After the new government was formed in this state in 2006, he was appointed by the then Chief Minister, Dr K M Karunanidhi as the Additional Advocate General (AAG) of TN. Within three years, in 2009 he became the AG of Tamil Nadu, the highest constitutional law office in the state at the age of 49 making him the second youngest to adorn that office, the youngest being his father who beat him by three years. It is the first time in Indian legal history that a father and son have adorned that office.

Raman held the post successfully till he resigned in June 2011, following a change in the govt. He has since been active in private practice, particularly dealing with important Constitutional, IPR, Arbitration and Corporate law matters.

He did his schooling at Vidya Mandir, Chennai. He was its elected School Pupil Leader in 1976. He then completed his Bachelor of Commerce from the Autonomous Loyola College, Chennai with distinction. Thereafter he finished his degree in Bachelor of Law from Madras Law College in 1984.

He was the first winner from Madras Law College of the All India Philip Jessop Moot Court in 1984 and represented India in partnership with classmate Dr S Muralidhar (now former Chief Justice of the Orissa High Court) at the International Philip Jessop Law Moot Court organized by the Association of Students of International Law Societies, USA at Washington DC and came overall third in a field of over 50 countries and 100 participants.

He continues to handle high-profile cases in the political and socio-cultural spheres. He was recently appointed by the state government as its Special Senior Counsel to handle sensitive cases on its behalf.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Senior advocate PS Raman has been appointed as the new Advocate General (AG) of Tamil Nadu state. A notification in this regard was issued by the TN state govt, through, Chief Secretary, Shiv Das Meena, yesterday. While talking to TNIE, Raman expressed his happiness that he would work for the entire state and for the people of it. "I will do my hard work for the state and people in handling cases," said Raman. "In exercise of the powers conferred by Article 165(1) of the Constitution of India, the Governor of Tamil Nadu hereby appoints P.S.Raman, Senior Advocate as the Advocate General (AG) for the State of Tamil Nadu from the date of his taking charge, after R.Shunmugasundaram, resigned," the TN govt's notification, a copy accessed by TNIE, revealed.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Raman, born on November 07, 1960, is a lawyer of 39 years standing practising in litigation law. He is handling civil, constitutional, commercial, criminal, property laws and indirect tax and intellectual property matters as well. He has appeared in several leading cases in the Madras High Court in these fields. He is a second-generation lawyer, being the son of late V.P. Raman, former AG of Tamil Nadu and Additional Solicitor General (ASG) of India. He has assisted his senior in several leading Constitutional and Civil cases. After the premature demise of his father in 1989, he founded Raman & Associates, a Chennai-based law firm of which he was the Senior partner till 2004. In recognition of his standing at the bar, he was designated as a Senior Advocate of the Madras High Court in September 2004 at the age of 44. After the new government was formed in this state in 2006, he was appointed by the then Chief Minister, Dr K M Karunanidhi as the Additional Advocate General (AAG) of TN. Within three years, in 2009 he became the AG of Tamil Nadu, the highest constitutional law office in the state at the age of 49 making him the second youngest to adorn that office, the youngest being his father who beat him by three years. It is the first time in Indian legal history that a father and son have adorned that office. Raman held the post successfully till he resigned in June 2011, following a change in the govt. He has since been active in private practice, particularly dealing with important Constitutional, IPR, Arbitration and Corporate law matters. He did his schooling at Vidya Mandir, Chennai. He was its elected School Pupil Leader in 1976. He then completed his Bachelor of Commerce from the Autonomous Loyola College, Chennai with distinction. Thereafter he finished his degree in Bachelor of Law from Madras Law College in 1984. He was the first winner from Madras Law College of the All India Philip Jessop Moot Court in 1984 and represented India in partnership with classmate Dr S Muralidhar (now former Chief Justice of the Orissa High Court) at the International Philip Jessop Law Moot Court organized by the Association of Students of International Law Societies, USA at Washington DC and came overall third in a field of over 50 countries and 100 participants. He continues to handle high-profile cases in the political and socio-cultural spheres. He was recently appointed by the state government as its Special Senior Counsel to handle sensitive cases on its behalf. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp