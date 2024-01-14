Air quality deteriorates as Chennai wakes up to 'Bhogi' smoke, dense fog; flights diverted

By PTI

CHENNAI: On Bhogi day which marks the beginning of Pongal festivities, the residents of Chennai woke up to the city covered by dense fog and smoke.

Bhogi is celebrated on the eve of the harvest festival 'Pongal.' People burn domestic waste in keeping with tradition to welcome a new beginning.

"Horrible air pollution and this is definitely the worst ever visibility I have seen in Chennai," said a resident Aravind in a message posted on platform X.

A report quoting air quality index (AQI) data released in real-time by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) revealed that Alandur recorded an air quality index of 126 (unhealthy for sensitive groups).

Flights Diverted

Three international flights, scheduled to land here were diverted to Hyderabad on Sunday as 'Bhogi' smoke affected visibility, airport officials said.

Both arrivals and departure of flights were disrupted for about two hours in the morning, they said.

However, the impact on air traffic due to the burning of waste was relatively minimal this year given sensitization and precautionary measures.

AAI officials lauded Chennai airport and ATC authorities for their preparations to tackle the situation, after taking into consideration the smog factor, they added.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Several flight operations delayed at Chennai airport due to low visibility amid fog



(Visuals from outside the Chennai airport shot at 7.30am) pic.twitter.com/NwXlqCD63C — ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2024

A domestic flight from Delhi was also diverted to the Telangana capital.

Airport authorities had days ago appealed to people living near the airfield to avoid burning waste as the resultant smog could affect visibility and affect flight operations.

