TN to share insights on strengthening global economies through SMEs in advanced manufacturing 

CHENNAI: After the success of the Global Investors Meet, Tamil Nadu Industries Minister TRB Rajaa will be sharing the state government's insights on strengthening global economies through small and medium enterprises in advanced manufacturing and discuss how governments can help accelerate responsible industry transformation during the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos starting from Monday.

This would be the third time, the state will be participating in the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2024, which will convene under the theme 'Rebuilding Trust' to provide the crucial space to step back and focus on the fundamental principles driving trust, including transparency, consistency, and accountability.

Rajaa will also share his insights on Frontier Technologies in Operations – to discuss the future of manufacturing with CXOs from Qualcomm, Analog Device, Hitachi, Borgwarner, RGP Group etc.

The focus during WEF is Global Capability Centres as the state wants to generate high-end jobs and is targetting high-end manufacturing.

The minister has also been invited by DP World to speak on the topic - “India-Brazil-South Africa: High-growth Markets Shaping the G20 & Global Agenda”, along with Ministers of the Brazilian and South African Governments.

The event will also showcase Tamil Nadu’s growth story and learn from thought leadership across the world, Tamil Nadu Lounge will be hosting two events on Research and development, innovation, and knowledge economy in partnership with Indiaspora, Swiss-Indo Chamber of Commerce, PwC, leading companies, and other stakeholders.

Based on the success of GIM 2024, global CEOs across the world have sought to meet the high-level delegation of the Government of Tamil Nadu and have fixed 25+ meetings spread over 3 days. These CXOs come from various sectors such as IT, Automobile, Renewables, Electronics, GCC, Investment Funds, Healthcare, etc.

Guidance has set up a Tamil Nadu Lounge at Promenade 62 (which will be opp to India Lounge – P63) and has taken a billboard at Belvedere Hotel to project Tamil Nadu, a release stated.

