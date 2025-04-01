After two years, temple in Tamil Nadu's Melpathi all set to reopen

CHENNAI/VILLUPURAM: Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR & CE) minister P K Sekarbabu on Monday said the Shri Dharmaraja Draupadi Amman temple in Melpathi in Villupuram district will be reopened for public worship in a week.

The temple has remained shut for public worship for nearly two years since June 2023, after Dalits were denied entry by caste Hindus. Last month, the Madras High Court ordered the temple be reopened for public worship.

Addressing reporters in Chennai after inspecting various ongoing project works, including the renovation of Victoria Public Hall, the minister said the government is taking all measures to reopen on temple and poojas are being performed there. The situation is ripe for the reopening because of the efforts being made by the government, he said.

Sekarbabu was responding to a question about NTK leader Seeman’s recent announcement of staging a “temple entry” protest in this regard.

The minister, without mentioning the leader, claimed that some people were “doing politics” with the intention of taking credit just when the government’s efforts are about to bear fruit. Earlier, Seeman had accused the government of not taking adequate action despite the Madras High Court’s order.