After two years, temple in Tamil Nadu's Melpathi all set to reopen

CHENNAI/VILLUPURAM: Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR & CE) minister P K Sekarbabu on Monday said the Shri Dharmaraja Draupadi Amman temple in Melpathi in Villupuram district will be reopened for public worship in a week.
The temple has remained shut for public worship for nearly two years since June 2023, after Dalits were denied entry by caste Hindus. Last month, the Madras High Court ordered the temple be reopened for public worship.
Addressing reporters in Chennai after inspecting various ongoing project works, including the renovation of Victoria Public Hall, the minister said the government is taking all measures to reopen on temple and poojas are being performed there. The situation is ripe for the reopening because of the efforts being made by the government, he said.
Sekarbabu was responding to a question about NTK leader Seeman’s recent announcement of staging a “temple entry” protest in this regard.
The minister, without mentioning the leader, claimed that some people were “doing politics” with the intention of taking credit just when the government’s efforts are about to bear fruit. Earlier, Seeman had accused the government of not taking adequate action despite the Madras High Court’s order.
Min: Govt has reopened 40 temples across TN closed for various issues
Stating that the people are aware of Chief Minister M K Stalin’s efforts towards building unity, HR&CE minister P K Sekarbabu said the people would not buy into such "fake protest announcements". He said the incumbent government has reopened around 40 temples across the state that had remained closed due to various issues. "Similarly, the Draupadi Amman temple will also be opened for devotees to offer worship."
On April 7, 2023, members of the Vanniyar community barred the Dalits in the village entry to the temple and did not allow them to offer worship. After seven rounds of peace talks between the two communities failed, the revenue divisional officer of Villupuram on June 7, 2023, sealed the temple.
In March 2024, the HC passed interim orders, directing the authorities to keep the temple open only for the priest to enter and perform poojas. Last month, the court ordered the temple to be reopened for public worship and asked authorities to take action if anyone caused law and order problems.
Revenue officials in the district said efforts, including the installation of CCTV cameras, are under way, so that the temple can be reopened soon.