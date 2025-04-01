AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami joins Ghibli trend

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday became, perhaps, the first popular Tamil Nadu politician to join the raging global internet trend of people creating AI-generated Ghibli-style images through ChatGPT.

His embrace of the trend came even as Open AI CEO Sam Altman appealed to everyone to “chill” after the trend put extreme strain on his team and the ChatGPT computing infrastructure.

On Monday, Palaniswami posted four illustrations on platform X (formerly Twitter), accompanied by the message: “From the heart of Tamil Nadu to the world of #StudioGhibli - blending some of my most memorable moments with timeless art.”

The images show his interactions with farmers and farm workers in an agricultural field, a field inspection during monsoon, a meeting with a team of doctors and a group of women greeting him.