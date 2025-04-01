Drain clogged near Aavin park, locals fear diseases in Dharmapuri

DHARMAPURI: Distressed by the clogged drains near uzhavar sandhai (farm bazaar) and Aavin park, residents have urged the municipality officials to clear the stagnant drainage water saying it has turned the area into a breeding ground for mosquitoes.

R Sathish Kumar, a resident of Dharmapuri, told TNIE, “The drains from silk cocoon market to uzhavar sandhai have been clogged, and the murky water from it flows on to the road, and this has affected everyone. The most affected are people visiting the uzhavar sandhai and Aavin park.

While we understand that the drains are blocked purposefully to allow the construction of culverts and storm drains, some temporary measures need to be taken to clear the drainage water from the roads.

R Kalaiselvi, a resident of weavers colony, said, “The Aavin park is the only available park for children in the municipality. However, due to clogged drains, we can see that the area has turned into a mosquito breeding ground. Even in the morning, there are so many mosquitoes.

Hence, I have stopped taking my children there to play. Moreover, the drainage is overflowing, and to access the park, we have to walk across the drainage water, making it even more difficult.” Municipality officials told TNIE, “At present, construction of the culvert and storm drains is being undertaken along the Krishnagiri road at an estimated cost of Rs 5 lakh.

So to ensure the drainage water does not disrupt the work, we have blocked the flow. The work would be completed by next month. We will take measures to clean up the area where the drains are clogged.”

