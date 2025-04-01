Film crews barred from Ooty parks for three months

NILGIRIS: The horticulture department has temporarily banned film shootings at eight parks, including Government Botanical Garden (GBG) and Government Rose Garden (GRG) for the next three months starting from April. The ban will come into force from today. The decision was taken as hundreds and thousands of tourist will visit these parks to enjoy their holidays.

Due to its greenery, mountain views, the parks owned by the horticulture department remained the most sought after destinations for Kollywood, Bollywood and Mollywood film industries.

The horticulture department felt that allowing film shoots would be a disturbance to the tourists during the summer.

An official from the horticulture department said, “We were allowing the film crews only after getting proper permission from our horticulture department director in Chennai, and they had to pay a minimum of Rs 25,000 to a maximum of Rs 1 lakh for a day of shooting.