History-sheeter shot dead by police in Madurai encounter

MADURAI: A 29-year-old history-sheeter was shot dead by a police inspector in an encounter on Monday evening in the Keerathurai police station limits in Madurai city, after he allegedly attempted to escape by attacking two police constables and firing an illegal country-made pistol at the inspector.

Police identified the deceased as V Subash Chandra Bose of Pangajam Colony in Teppakulam in Madurai city. He was wanted for the murder of P Kaleeshwaran, a history-sheeter who was murdered by a gang on March 23 in Austinpatti, on the outskirts of the city.

Kaleeshwaran was the nephew of former DMK councillor VK Gurusamy. Gurusamy has a two-decade-long rivalry with a gang linked with late AIADMK functionary Rajapandian due to which at least 20 people have died, Kaleeshwaran being the last. Bose was a close associate of Rajapandian’s near relative Vellaikaali, police said.

‘Bose attacked cops with machete, inspector shot him in self-defence’

After the encounter, Bose was rushed with a gunshot wound in the chest to a private hospital nearby, where doctors declared him dead. The body was shifted to the Government Rajaji Hospital for post-mortem. Head constable Karnan and constable Saravanankumar, who both sustained injuries in their shoulders, are undergoing treatment in the hospital.