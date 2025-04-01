Madurai faces the heat for two consecutive days, temperature crosses 37°C

MADURAI: To the public's dismay, the mercury soared above 37°C in Madurai district on Sunday and Monday. The district administration has been taking various measures to help the public cope with the heat.

According to reports from the meteorology department, Madurai experienced temperatures above 37°C for two consecutive days. On Sunday, the temperature at Madurai Airport crossed 40°C. The IMD predicted that the temperature is likely to be 2 to 4 degrees higher than the normal temperature, and the increased temperature is likely to prevail for the next couple of days.

A senior official from the city health department said that the corporation has constituted a special team in view of the increasing heat in the city. The corporation has identified numerous locations across the city for placing hydration points and ensuring ORS distribution in all health facilities.

"The corporation has also completed installing thatched roofs in all major junctions. Special awareness programs are being carried out to highlight the importance of heat-related health ailments and hydration," the official said.

District Forest Officer (Madurai) Tarun Kumar said, "In view of summer, the department has placed about five watering holes, which are filled up daily. All check dams in the three forest ranges are being maintained by the department, which have sufficient water following the recent rain. As a new measure, the department has planned to place smaller tanks at multiple locations for smaller animals and birds."

He also added that the forest department carried out an awareness program among farmers in Madurai to ensure water is available for animals.

A local environmental activist from Madurai, M Ashok Kumar, has been collecting waste plastic pet bottles from the streets. He makes small containers out of them and hangs them on trees for birds to drink water from. He said that such initiatives will help prevent plastic pollution in soil and save birds. He advised residents to keep a pot of water on their terraces or streets for dogs, cattle, and birds.