MKU study centre helps students crack TNPSC exams, over 80 bag state govt jobs

MADURAI: Dr TPM Library's study centre set up by the Madurai Kamaraj University has been helping aspirants from rural areas to crack state and central government competitive examinations by providing resources and a study space for the past three years. So far 80 aspirants have passed TNPSC Group IV, II and other examinations.

The library is one of the most renowned libraries across the state with over 3 lakh books. The study centre was set up by MKU in 2022.

The study centre facilitates aspirants to read books as per their choice. They ensure availability of resources in e-book format as well. Nearly 100 aspirants from rural areas prepare from here.



Speaking to TNIE, P Kasiraja of Karumathur said, "I have completed engineering and would like to become a government employee. A person from my village passed TNPSC Group IV examination by studying here, and he suggested this place to me.

For the past two years, I have been studying here. It increases focus on preparation and setting-up group study sessions. I have passed the junior bailiff examination, and attended interviews. I am awaiting results.”



P Nagarajan (41) of Nagamalai Pudukottai said that he did his PhD in Mathematics and worked as a guest lecturer in a private college for 15 years. He quit his job to crack a competitive examination in the past one year. "I wrote the SET examination (TN-TRB). The peaceful environment makes us involved in focused study without diversion. Peer group helps clarify doubts," he added.