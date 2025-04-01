Provide food, water to birds in summer: CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin has urged the people of Tamil Nadu to provide food and water to birds struggling to cope with the extreme summer heat.

In a post on platform X, Stalin said, “Let’s provide water and food to birds suffering from the summer heat!” He also shared photographs of himself offering water and feed to birds.

In another post, Stalin expressed delight over the football match between the Brazil Legends and Indian All Stars, which took place in Chennai on Saturday night.

He wrote, “Tamil Nadu roared with pride last night! Pure joy to witness the Brazil Legends take on the India All-Stars in Chennai. It was more than a match; it was a moment to remember, one that will inspire dreams for generations to come.”

Encouraging the youth, he added, “Kids, study hard, play brave, win fair.”