Public decry absence of sanitary complex at Thoothukudi medical college hospital

THOOTHUKUDI: The absence of a sanitary complex on the Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital (TKMCH) campus has left visitors in a fury. The toilet complex, which was demolished a couple of months back for renovation, has not been reconstructed yet.

The public visiting TKMCH has been complaining that they could not relieve themselves, due to lack of a sanitary complex on the campus. Though the wards of the hospital consists of toiletries for patients, attenders, staff and doctors, the visitors of in-patients, out-patients, and public have to depend on the common sanitary complex located near the mortuary.

A hospital staff claimed that the sanitary complex was submerged during the heavy rains that lashed during December 2024 and was put to disuse since then. In order to revamp the complex, the facility was demolished later, but is yet to be reconstructed, the staff said.

Furthermore, the public complained that at least 200 persons accompany in-patients and out-patients at the hospital, and the mourners coming to the mortuary stay in the premises for various purposes throughout the day. Hence, a sanitary complex is necessary for them.

When contacted, a senior official of TKMCH told TNIE that the sanitary complex was closed after its ceiling was found to be in poor condition. It is supposed to be reconstructed by the Public Works Department (PWD), which has kept the work pending. Besides, the hospital is looking forward towards CSR funds to construct an additional sanitary complex near the laboratory building to maintain hygiene in the campus, he added.