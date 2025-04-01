Tamil Nadu: Accused in violence against Dalits in Periyasevalai, Marakkanam freed

VILLUPURAM: Two judgments by the SC/ST Special Court in Villupuram on Friday, acquitting all the accused in two different caste clashes have raised serious concerns over the quality of prosecution and the denial of justice for victims in the incidents.

The Special Court on Friday evening acquitted 20 accused in the 2013 Marakkanam violence that broke out between Vanniyars, predominantly belonging to the Pattali Makkal Katchi, and the Dalits.

In another judgment in the case regarding the caste clash in Periyasevalai near Thiruvennainallur in Villupuram district in 2016, the special court ruled that 72 out of the total 97 accused not guilty and acquitted them. The case against remaining 25 was dismissed on the grounds of death or deletion of names.

The key reason for the acquittals in both the cases appears to be the lack of evidence to prove the involvement of the accused.

On midnight April 25, 2013, violent clash broke out at Marakkanam among local Dalit residents, many owing allegiance to the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, and Vanniyars proceeding to attend the Chithra Pournami youth festival, organised by the Vanniyar Sangam, the parent organisation of the PMK, at Mamallapuram.

Several tenements, shops of Dalits, and a few vehicles, including government buses, were torched and a lot more damaged.

Two PMK cadre died in the violence. Six Dalits were convicted by a sessions court in Villupuram district in 2016 for the deaths in contrast to the acquittals of all caste Hindus by the SC/ST Special Court on Friday.