Tamil Nadu man killed as police vehicle rams two-wheeler

TIRUNELVELI: A 57-year-old man died and his 10-year-old grandson sustained grievous injuries after a vehicle carrying police personnel collided head-on with their two-wheeler near Manimuthar on Sunday evening.

Sources said the deceased A Nagarajan of Anna Nagar in Manimuthar was planning on going to Kallidaikurichi to purchase food, when his grandson M Christinson (10) insisted on accompanying him.

While they were nearing Perunkal canal bridge on their two-wheeler, a truck carrying IX Battalion personnel approached from the opposite direction and rammed into them. Nagarajan and Christinson were thrown off the vehicle and severely injured, sources added.

Sources further said passersby alerted the Kallidaikurichi police, who transported the victims to the Ambasamudram Government Hospital. However, Nagarajan succumbed to his injuries en route and Christinson, who suffered critical injuries, was later referred to the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital.

The police have registered a case against the vehicle driver Ganesan of Pungampatti and began an inquiry, sources added.