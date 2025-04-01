Tamil Nadu: Poor waste management leaves residents inhaling fumes in Nagamalai Pudukottai

MADURAI: The morning air of Nagamalai Pudukottai has been stagnant with smoke and pollutants as rural authorities have resorted to burning waste for the last several years.

A regular sight from the Government-aided Arts and Science College to Madurai Kamaraj University during the morning hours is waste burning on both sides of the road. Residents have alleged air and soil pollution due to improper waste management. When TNIE visited the place, the burnt waste included plastic bags, plastic bottles, and other non-biodegradable garbage.

Speaking to TNIE, S Muniyandi, a stationery shop owner, said, “Once every two days, cleanliness workers collect waste from houses and burn it in more than ten places without segregation.”

"Waste management exists only on paper. My father fainted twice after inhaling the toxic smoke coming from burning waste. Though we questioned the workers, they did not care. Mostly from 9 am to 10 am, the roads are stagnant with dark smoke, and pedestrians and vehicle drivers struggle to navigate," he said.

M Gowri, a teacher, said, “Burning waste has become a common method to dispose of garbage in rural areas of the district. I have noticed plastic, paper coated with chemicals, plastic bags, and other items being burnt. This releases toxic substances and produces many pollutants like carbon monoxide, ash, and dioxins, thereby causing particle pollution.”