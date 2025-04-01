Tiruchy pitches parents on infrastructure, takes district to top of TN in Class 1 enrolment

TIRUCHY: Government elementary schools in Tiruchy have recorded a significant rise in student enrolments following a statewide special admission drive from March 1, with the district topping the new enrolment table (Class I) across Tamil Nadu as of March 20.

To ensure a smooth transition from anganwadi centres to primary schools, teachers are conducting outreach programmes with prospective parents, emphasising the benefits of the free breakfast scheme and introduction of smart classrooms, which now rival private school facilities.

As of March 20, 3,668 new students have enrolled in first standard alone in government schools across Tiruchy’s eight education blocks. Tiruchy leads TN in new enrolments (first standard), followed by Kallakurichi (3,000), and Tenkasi and Chengalpattu (over 2,700 each).

In Musiri, another education district with eight blocks, 2,000 new students have joined Class 1, bringing the total admissions in Tiruchy district to 5,668. As of March 30, overall enrolments from LKG to fifth standard reached 6,932, with 4,167 in Tiruchy and 2,765 in Musiri.

The enrolment drive, overseen by District Elementary Educational Officer (DEEO) N Ravichandran in Tiruchy and K Kanagarasu in Musiri, aims to enrol over 1 lakh students by June in over 1,200 schools. At present, it’s at over 80,000 students. Last year, only around 3,000 admissions had been recorded by this time.